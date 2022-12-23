BiglyBT
oleh Bigly Software
Feature filled, open source, ad-free, bittorrent client
Since 2003, BiglyBT's team has worked hard to bring you the best open source torrent product in the market. Unlike our competitors, our client is ad-free and our installer contains no third party offers. We provide migration tools for several popular bittorent clients. Switching to BiglyBT from projects using the same source is simple and requires no interactions beyond the initial migration approval. Your settings, downloads, and plugins will all be there and ready to use.
Perubahan pada versi 3.4.0.0
sekitar 1 bulan yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~213 MB
Ukuran Unduh96 MB
Arsitektur yang Tersediaaarch64, x86_64
Pasang8.184
LisensiGNU General Public License v2.0 only
Pasang dari waktu ke waktu
Pemasangan Manual
Pastikan untuk mengikuti panduan penyiapan sebelum memasang