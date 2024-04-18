Flathub Logo

Beaver Notes

oleh Daniele Rolli
beavernotes.com
Editor Showcase

Privacy-First note taking app

Beaver Notes is the note-taking app designed with simplicity and privacy in mind. Safeguard your thoughts and ideas effortlessly, knowing they're securely stored on your device. With Beaver Notes, only you have access to your data.

Perubahan pada versi 3.0.0

sekitar 1 bulan yang lalu
(Dibangun sekitar 8 jam yang lalu)
  • Tidak ada changelog yang disediakan

  • Dibangun oleh komunitas

    Aplikasi ini dikembangkan secara terbuka oleh komunitas sukarelawan, dan dirilis di bawah MIT License.
Ukuran Terpasang~269.25 MiB
Ukuran Unduh108.95 MiB
Arsitektur yang Tersediax86_64, aarch64
Tanda:
linuxflatpak