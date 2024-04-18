Beaver Notes
oleh Daniele Rolli
Editor Showcase
Privacy-First note taking app
Beaver Notes is the note-taking app designed with simplicity and privacy in mind. Safeguard your thoughts and ideas effortlessly, knowing they're securely stored on your device. With Beaver Notes, only you have access to your data.
Perubahan pada versi 3.0.0
sekitar 1 bulan yang lalu
(Dibangun sekitar 8 jam yang lalu)
- Tidak ada changelog yang disediakan
Ukuran Terpasang~269.25 MiB
Ukuran Unduh108.95 MiB
Arsitektur yang Tersediax86_64, aarch64