Avocode

oleh Avocode, Inc.
Hand-off and inspect any design

Avocode is a platform-independent tool that helps teams turn Sketch, PSD, XD, AI, and Figma designs to the Web, React Native, iOS, or Android code.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Avocode, Inc.

Perubahan pada versi 4.15.6-9624

lebih dari 1 tahun yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~109 MB
Ukuran Unduh104 MB
Arsitektur yang Tersediax86_64
Pasang3.987
Lisensihttps://avocode.com/terms-of-service
Situs Web Proyekhttps://avocode.com/
Manifeshttps://github.com/flathub/com.avocode.Avocode

Pemasangan Manual

Pastikan untuk mengikuti panduan penyiapan sebelum memasang

flatpak install flathub com.avocode.Avocode

Jalankan

flatpak run com.avocode.Avocode