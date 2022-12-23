Pinetime Flasher

oleh Maarten de Jong
Pasang
  • Cuplikan Layar
  • Cuplikan Layar

A simple app for flashing the PineTime smartwatch with an ST-Link

This is a Linux GTK application made for developers and tinkerers to easily flash the PineTime smartwatch using an ST-Link programmer. If you own a PineTime devkit and an ST-Link, the app can do the following for you:

  • Get the latest versions of Enhanced MCUBoot, Infinitime, and RIOT OS and flash it at the click of a button
  • Flash any binary from a given web URL to the watch
  • Flash any binary stored on your device to the watch

Perubahan pada versi 0.1

sekitar 2 tahun yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~8 MB
Ukuran Unduh3 MB
Arsitektur yang Tersediaaarch64, x86_64
Pasang1.246
LisensiMIT License
Situs Web Proyekhttps://gitlab.com/arteeh/pinetime-flasher
Manifeshttps://github.com/flathub/com.arteeh.Flasher

Pasang dari waktu ke waktu

Pemasangan Manual

Pastikan untuk mengikuti panduan penyiapan sebelum memasang

flatpak install flathub com.arteeh.Flasher

Jalankan

flatpak run com.arteeh.Flasher
Tags:
companionflashflasherpinepine64pinetimesmartwatchwatch