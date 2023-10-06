Flathub Logo

AMPL IDE

oleh AMPL Optimization, Inc
Pasang

A simple and straightforward enhanced modeling interface for AMPL users

The AMPL Integrated Development Environment, IDE, allows for commands to be typed at an AMPL prompt in the usual way. All installed solvers can be accessed directly through the IDE.

This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by AMPL Optimization, Inc.

Perubahan pada versi 4.0.0.202308171623

3 bulan yang lalu
(Built 6 hari yang lalu)
  • Tidak ada changelog yang disediakan

  • Proprietari

    Aplikasi ini tidak dikembangkan secara terbuka, jadi hanya pengembangnya yang tahu cara kerjanya. Perangkat lunak ini mungkin tidak aman dengan cara yang sulit dideteksi, dan dapat berubah tanpa pengawasan.
Ukuran Terpasang~446.73 MiB
Ukuran Unduh446.59 MiB
Arsitektur yang Tersediax86_64
Pasang274
Tanda:
linuxflatpak