Airtame

oleh Airtame
Pasang
  • Cuplikan Layar
  • Cuplikan Layar

Airtame is a wireless streaming solution

Airtame is a small wireless HDMI device that plugs into the HDMI port of any screen or projector. Unlike other wireless HDMI devices, nothing is plugged into your computer or smartphone. Simply download our app and stream your content to the screen from any major computer platform, tablet, or smartphone.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Airtame Inc.

Perubahan pada versi 4.5.2

9 bulan yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~81 MB
Ukuran Unduh75 MB
Arsitektur yang Tersediax86_64
Pasang5.738
LisensiProprietari
Situs Web Proyekhttps://airtame.com/
Bantuanhttps://help.airtame.com/
Manifeshttps://github.com/flathub/com.airtame.Client

Pasang dari waktu ke waktu

Pemasangan Manual

Pastikan untuk mengikuti panduan penyiapan sebelum memasang

flatpak install flathub com.airtame.Client

Jalankan

flatpak run com.airtame.Client