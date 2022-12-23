Airtame
oleh Airtame
Airtame is a wireless streaming solution
Airtame is a small wireless HDMI device that plugs into the HDMI port of any screen or projector. Unlike other wireless HDMI devices, nothing is plugged into your computer or smartphone. Simply download our app and stream your content to the screen from any major computer platform, tablet, or smartphone.
NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Airtame Inc.
Perubahan pada versi 4.5.2
9 bulan yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~81 MB
Ukuran Unduh75 MB
Arsitektur yang Tersediax86_64
Pasang5.738
LisensiProprietari
Pasang dari waktu ke waktu
Pemasangan Manual
Pastikan untuk mengikuti panduan penyiapan sebelum memasang