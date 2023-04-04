Nanonote
A minimalist note taking application.
Nanonote is a minimalist note taking application.
It automatically saves anything you type. Being minimalist means it has no synchronisation, does not support multiple documents, images or any advanced formatting (the only formatting is highlighting URLs and Markdown-like headings).
Perubahan pada versi 1.4.0
2 bulan yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~291 KB
Ukuran Unduh102 KB
Arsitektur yang Tersediaaarch64, x86_64
Pasang949
LisensiGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Pasang dari waktu ke waktu
