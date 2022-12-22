Pixel Wheels
Pixel Wheels is a retro top-down race game for Linux, macOS, Windows and Android.
It features multiple tracks, vehicles. Bonus and weapons can be picked up to help you get to the finish line first!
You can play Pixel Wheels alone or with a friend.
Perubahan pada versi 0.24.2
5 bulan yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~107 MB
Ukuran Unduh83 MB
Arsitektur yang Tersediax86_64
Pasang11.097
LisensiGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
