Metronome
oleh Adrien Plazas
Keep the tempo
Metronome beats the rhythm for you, you simply need to tell it the required time signature and beats per minutes.
You can also tap to let the application guess the required beats per minute.
Perubahan pada versi 1.3.0
9 hari yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~2 MB
Ukuran Unduh705 KB
Arsitektur yang Tersediaaarch64, x86_64
Pasang14.114
LisensiGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
