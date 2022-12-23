Metronome

oleh Adrien Plazas
adrienplazas.com
Keep the tempo

Metronome beats the rhythm for you, you simply need to tell it the required time signature and beats per minutes.

You can also tap to let the application guess the required beats per minute.

Perubahan pada versi 1.3.0

9 hari yang lalu
LisensiGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Situs Web Proyekhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/metronome
Laporkan Masalahhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/metronome/issues
Manifeshttps://github.com/flathub/com.adrienplazas.Metronome

