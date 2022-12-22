rRootage

oleh ABA Games
Pasang
  • Cuplikan Layar
  • Cuplikan Layar
  • Cuplikan Layar

Defeat autocreated huge battleships.

rRootage is an arcade style vertical shoot'em up with minimalist and psychedelic graphics.

Defeat bosses while dodging their bullets, and try the different game modes!

Perubahan pada versi 0.23

hampir 20 tahun yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~8 MB
Ukuran Unduh5 MB
Arsitektur yang Tersediaaarch64, x86_64
Pasang2.160
LisensiBSD 2-Clause FreeBSD License
Situs Web Proyekhttp://www.asahi-net.or.jp/~cs8k-cyu/
Bantuanhttps://github.com/abagames/rrootage/blob/master/README.md
Manifeshttps://github.com/flathub/com.abagames.rRootage

Aplikasi lainnya oleh ABA Games

noiz2sa

A frenetic abstract shooter

Pasang dari waktu ke waktu

Pemasangan Manual

Pastikan untuk mengikuti panduan penyiapan sebelum memasang

flatpak install flathub com.abagames.rRootage

Jalankan

flatpak run com.abagames.rRootage
Tags:
arcadebattleshipsshmupshootemup