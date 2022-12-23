Feeling Finder
oleh Merritt Codes
A fast and beautiful emoji picker
Fast and beautiful emoji picker. Easily find the perfect emoji by genre or search. Remembers your recent emojis for quick re-use.
Features
- Emojis from the Unicode spec
- Variants / skin tones
- Browse emoji categories
- Hover emoji for description
- Type to search
- Select emoji with arrow keys
- Press Enter or click/tap an emoji to copy to clipboard
- Right-click or Menu key to show variant / skin tone menu
- Alt + Arrow Up / Arrow Down to change category
- Option to quit after copying to clipboard
- Right-click or long-press Recent to clear
- Light & dark theme
Perubahan pada versi 1.1.0
18 hari yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~28 MB
Ukuran Unduh11 MB
Arsitektur yang Tersediax86_64
Pasang9.309
LisensiGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Aplikasi lainnya oleh Merritt Codes
Pasang dari waktu ke waktu
Pemasangan Manual
Pastikan untuk mengikuti panduan penyiapan sebelum memasang