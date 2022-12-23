Telyn

oleh Jane D. Fraser
Pasang
  • Cuplikan Layar
  • Cuplikan Layar

Visual editor for parametric sewing patterns

Telyn is an application for creating and using parametric sewing patterns. It supports graphical editing, making the application approachable and easy to use, and supports the use of templates for improved productivity. Patterns made with Telyn can automatically adjust to respond to a user's individual measurements, enabling a better fit than is possible with standard sizes. Telyn has flexible support for printing, with the ability to print to any paper size.

Perubahan pada versi 1.0.6

lebih dari 1 tahun yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~273 MB
Ukuran Unduh90 MB
Arsitektur yang Tersediax86_64
Pasang914
LisensiMIT License
Situs Web Proyekhttps://luoja.co
Bantuanhttps://telyn.docs.luoja.co
Laporkan Masalahhttps://gitlab.com/t2056/telyngtk/-/issues
Manifeshttps://github.com/flathub/co.luoja.Telyn

Pasang dari waktu ke waktu

Pemasangan Manual

Pastikan untuk mengikuti panduan penyiapan sebelum memasang

flatpak install flathub co.luoja.Telyn

Jalankan

flatpak run co.luoja.Telyn