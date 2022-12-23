Telyn
oleh Jane D. Fraser
Visual editor for parametric sewing patterns
Telyn is an application for creating and using parametric sewing patterns. It supports graphical editing, making the application approachable and easy to use, and supports the use of templates for improved productivity. Patterns made with Telyn can automatically adjust to respond to a user's individual measurements, enabling a better fit than is possible with standard sizes. Telyn has flexible support for printing, with the ability to print to any paper size.
Perubahan pada versi 1.0.6
lebih dari 1 tahun yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~273 MB
Ukuran Unduh90 MB
Arsitektur yang Tersediax86_64
Pasang914
LisensiMIT License
Pasang dari waktu ke waktu
Pemasangan Manual
Pastikan untuk mengikuti panduan penyiapan sebelum memasang