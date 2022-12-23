Quadrix

oleh Jean-François Alarie
Pasang
  • Cuplikan Layar
  • Cuplikan Layar
  • Cuplikan Layar
  • Cuplikan Layar

Minimal, simple, multi-platform chat client for the Matrix protocol

- No data collection

- Completely free, no ads

- Does not support End-to-End Encryption

- Video-conferencing (uses Element Call -- https://github.com/vector-im/element-call#readme)

- Desktop apps for Windows, MacOS, and Linux (amd64, arm64, armhf)

- Mobile apps for Android and iOS

- Unique top-down messaging feed

- Ideally used with a private Matrix homeserver -- https://matrix.org/docs/guides/installing-synapse

- Open source on github -- https://github.com/alariej/quadrix

- Interested to sponsor this project? -- https://github.com/sponsors/alariej

Perubahan pada versi 1.6.5

sekitar 2 bulan yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~242 MB
Ukuran Unduh94 MB
Arsitektur yang Tersediaaarch64, x86_64
Pasang2.827
LisensiGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Situs Web Proyekhttps://quadrix.chat
Kontakhttps://github.com/alariej/quadrix#contact
Pertanyaan yang Sering Diajukanhttps://github.com/alariej/quadrix
Laporkan Masalahhttps://github.com/alariej/quadrix/issues
Manifeshttps://github.com/flathub/chat.quadrix.Quadrix

Pasang dari waktu ke waktu

Pemasangan Manual

Pastikan untuk mengikuti panduan penyiapan sebelum memasang

flatpak install flathub chat.quadrix.Quadrix

Jalankan

flatpak run chat.quadrix.Quadrix
Tags:
chatcommunicationsmatrixmatrix.orgquadrix