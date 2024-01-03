Flathub Logo

TigerJython

oleh TJ Group
Pasang

TigerJython IDE

TigerJython is a free development environment for the Python programming language. If you want to learn programming, this is the tool for you. It already includes everything you need to start programming right away.

For all versions we guarantee not to change or spy your software.

Perubahan pada versi 2.39

15 hari yang lalu
(Dibangun sekitar 5 jam yang lalu)
  • Tidak ada changelog yang disediakan

  • Dibangun oleh komunitas

    Aplikasi ini dikembangkan secara terbuka oleh komunitas sukarelawan, dan dirilis di bawah BSD 3-Clause "New" or "Revised" License.
    Ikut terlibat
Ukuran Terpasang~322.87 MiB
Ukuran Unduh183.01 MiB
Arsitektur yang Tersediax86_64, aarch64
Tanda:
mathmatrixplottingsciencelinuxflatpak