Threema
This is a COMMUNITY-MAINTAINED UNOFFICIAL Flatpak package.
Threema for desktop is a desktop client for Threema, a privacy-focused end-to-end encrypted mobile messenger hosted and developed in Switzerland. With Threema for desktop, you can use Threema on your desktop without compromising security.
Threema for desktop currently requires an active connection to Threema installed on a smartphone. The next major update of the desktop app will not only introduce a completely redesigned user interface, it will also be based on a totally new architecture. Thanks to multi-device functionality, version 2.0 will no longer require an active connection to your mobile device.
Perubahan pada versi 1.2.27
6 bulan yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~274 MB
Ukuran Unduh118 MB
Arsitektur yang Tersediaaarch64, x86_64
Pasang10.353
LisensiGNU Affero General Public License v3.0
