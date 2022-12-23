Proton Mail Bridge
oleh Proton AG
Seamlessly encrypts and decrypts your mail as it enters and leaves your computer
The Proton Mail Bridge is an application for paid users that runs on your computer in the background and seamlessly encrypts and decrypts your mail as it enters and leaves your computer. It allows for full integration of your Proton Mail account with any program that supports IMAP and SMTP such as Microsoft Outlook, Mozilla Thunderbird and Apple Mail.
Note: This is a community package of the Proton Mail Bridge not officially supported by Proton. Report bugs through linked issue tracker.
Perubahan pada versi 3.2.0
27 hari yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~159 MB
Ukuran Unduh61 MB
Arsitektur yang Tersediax86_64
Pasang60.950
LisensiGNU General Public License v3.0 only
