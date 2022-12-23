OpenBoard

oleh Département de l'Instruction Publique (DIP-SEM)
Pasang
  • Cuplikan Layar
  • Cuplikan Layar
  • Cuplikan Layar

Interactive whiteboard for schools and universities

OpenBoard is an open source cross-platform teaching software for interactive whiteboard designed primarily for use in schools and universities. It can be used both with interactive whiteboards or in a dual-screen setup with a pen-tablet display and a beamer.

Perubahan pada versi 1.6.4

sekitar 1 tahun yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~142 MB
Ukuran Unduh65 MB
Arsitektur yang Tersediaaarch64, x86_64
Pasang57.119
LisensiGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Situs Web Proyekhttps://www.openboard.ch
Bantuanhttps://openboard.ch/support.en.html
Kontribusi Terjemahanhttps://github.com/OpenBoard-org/openboard/pulls
Laporkan Masalahhttps://github.com/OpenBoard-org/OpenBoard/issues
Manifeshttps://github.com/flathub/ch.openboard.OpenBoard

Pasang dari waktu ke waktu

Pemasangan Manual

Pastikan untuk mengikuti panduan penyiapan sebelum memasang

flatpak install flathub ch.openboard.OpenBoard

Jalankan

flatpak run ch.openboard.OpenBoard