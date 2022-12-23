OpenBoard
oleh Département de l'Instruction Publique (DIP-SEM)
Interactive whiteboard for schools and universities
OpenBoard is an open source cross-platform teaching software for interactive whiteboard designed primarily for use in schools and universities. It can be used both with interactive whiteboards or in a dual-screen setup with a pen-tablet display and a beamer.
Perubahan pada versi 1.6.4
sekitar 1 tahun yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~142 MB
Ukuran Unduh65 MB
Arsitektur yang Tersediaaarch64, x86_64
Pasang57.119
LisensiGNU General Public License v3.0 only
