Data Analysis Framework

ROOT is a framework for data processing, developed at CERN, the epicenter of high-energy physics research. It can handle extensive data using the mathematical and statistical methods it provides, along with user-developed routines. The results can be visually presented according to specific needs and exported to various formats such as PDF, PS, PNG, etc.

Perubahan pada versi 6.30.02

sekitar 2 bulan yang lalu
(Dibangun sekitar 5 jam yang lalu)
  • Tidak ada changelog yang disediakan

  • Dibangun oleh komunitas

    Aplikasi ini dikembangkan secara terbuka oleh komunitas sukarelawan, dan dirilis di bawah GNU Lesser General Public License v2.1 or later.
    Ikut terlibat
Ukuran Terpasang~602.46 MiB
Ukuran Unduh256.37 MiB
Arsitektur yang Tersediax86_64, aarch64
