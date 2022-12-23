RetroShare-gui

Secure communication for everyone

RetroShare establish encrypted connections between you and your friends to create a network of computers, and provides various distributed services on top of it: forums, channels, chat, mail...

RetroShare is fully decentralized, and designed to provide maximum security and anonymity to its users beyond direct friends.

Retroshare is entirely free and open-source software. There are no hidden costs, no ads and no terms of service.

Perubahan pada versi 0.6.6

sekitar 2 tahun yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~71 MB
Ukuran Unduh29 MB
Arsitektur yang Tersediaaarch64, x86_64
Pasang6.661
LisensiGNU Affero General Public License v3.0 only, , GNU Lesser General Public License v3.0 or later, , GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Situs Web Proyekhttp://retroshare.cc/
Manifeshttps://github.com/flathub/cc.retroshare.retroshare-gui

Pemasangan Manual

Pastikan untuk mengikuti panduan penyiapan sebelum memasang

flatpak install flathub cc.retroshare.retroshare-gui

Jalankan

flatpak run cc.retroshare.retroshare-gui