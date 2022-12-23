RetroShare-gui
Secure communication for everyone
RetroShare establish encrypted connections between you and your friends to create a network of computers, and provides various distributed services on top of it: forums, channels, chat, mail...
RetroShare is fully decentralized, and designed to provide maximum security and anonymity to its users beyond direct friends.
Retroshare is entirely free and open-source software. There are no hidden costs, no ads and no terms of service.
Perubahan pada versi 0.6.6
sekitar 2 tahun yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~71 MB
Ukuran Unduh29 MB
Arsitektur yang Tersediaaarch64, x86_64
Pasang6.661
LisensiGNU Affero General Public License v3.0 only, , GNU Lesser General Public License v3.0 or later, , GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
