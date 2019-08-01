Arduino IDE
oleh Arduino LLC
Open-source electronics prototyping platform
Arduino is an open-source electronics prototyping platform based on flexible, easy-to-use hardware and software. It's intended for artists, designers, hobbyists, and anyone interested in creating interactive objects or environments.
Included is an integrated development environment that can be used to develop and upload code to compatible microcontrollers.
Perubahan pada versi 1.8.19
lebih dari 1 tahun yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~533 MB
Ukuran Unduh183 MB
Arsitektur yang Tersediaaarch64, x86_64
Pasang162.937
LisensiGNU Lesser General Public License v2.1 only
Kontribusi Terjemahanhttps://github.com/arduino/Arduino/tree/master/arduino-core/src/processing/app/i18n
