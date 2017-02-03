JClic

oleh Francesc Busquets
Pasang
  • Cuplikan Layar
  • Cuplikan Layar
  • Cuplikan Layar
  • Cuplikan Layar
  • Cuplikan Layar

Educational activities and games for school students and educators

JClic is formed by a set of multimedia applications that are used for carrying out different types of multimedia and interactive educational activities: puzzles, associations, text exercises, crosswords, etc.

The activities are usually packed in projects. A project is formed by a set of activities and one or more sequences, which indicate the order in which they have to be shown.

Since 1995 teachers from different countries have contributed to a big repository of educational activities which work on procedures of diverse curricular areas, from kindergarten up to secondary education and shared under Creative Commons licenses.

The JClic suite is composed by this applications:

  • JClic Player: allows students to play with the activities and, optionally, track reports of their work in a local or remote database
  • JClic Author: a visual tool used by teachers and authors to create or modify activities and projects

Perubahan pada versi 0.3.2.17

8 bulan yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~170 MB
Ukuran Unduh59 MB
Arsitektur yang Tersediaaarch64, x86_64
Pasang3.497
LisensiGNU General Public License v2.0 or later
Situs Web Proyekhttps://clic.xtec.cat
Kontakhttps://clic.xtec.cat/en/com/bustia.htm
Bantuanhttps://clic.xtec.cat/en/com/index.html
Pertanyaan yang Sering Diajukanhttps://clic.xtec.cat/en/jclic/faqjclic.htm
Kontribusi Terjemahanhttps://translations.launchpad.net/jclic
Laporkan Masalahhttps://github.com/projectestac/jclic/issues
Manifeshttps://github.com/flathub/cat.xtec.clic.JClic

Pasang dari waktu ke waktu

Pemasangan Manual

Pastikan untuk mengikuti panduan penyiapan sebelum memasang

flatpak install flathub cat.xtec.clic.JClic

Jalankan

flatpak run cat.xtec.clic.JClic
Tags:
jcliceducationgameschool