Raven

oleh James R. Craig and the Raven development team
Modelling framework for simulating watershed hydrology

Raven is a robust and flexible hydrological modelling framework, designed for application to challenging hydrological problems in academia and practice. This fully object-oriented code provides complete flexibility in spatial discretization, interpolation, process representation, and forcing function generation.

