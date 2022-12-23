Parallel Launcher

Parallel Launcher is an emulator launcher that aims to make playing N64 games, both retail and homebrew, as simple and as accessible as possible. Parallel Launcher uses the RetroArch emulator, but replaces its confusing menus and controller setup with a much simpler user interface. It also features optional integration with romhacking.com.

Ukuran Terpasang~760 MB
Ukuran Unduh531 MB
Arsitektur yang Tersediax86_64
Pasang34.700
LisensiGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Situs Web Proyekhttps://parallel-launcher.ca
Bantuanhttps://parallel-launcher.ca/doc/parallel-launcher-manual.pdf
Laporkan Masalahhttps://gitlab.com/parallel-launcher/parallel-launcher/-/boards/2128467
Manifeshttps://github.com/flathub/ca.parallel_launcher.ParallelLauncher

flatpak install flathub ca.parallel_launcher.ParallelLauncher

Jalankan

flatpak run ca.parallel_launcher.ParallelLauncher
emulatorn64