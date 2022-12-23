Dconf Editor

A graphical tool for editing the dconf database

Dconf Editor is a tool to allow direct editing of the dconf configuration database. This is useful when developing applications that use these settings.

Editing your configuration directly is an advanced feature and may cause applications to not work correctly.

Perubahan pada versi 43.0

9 bulan yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~1 MB
Ukuran Unduh468 KB
Arsitektur yang Tersediaaarch64, x86_64
Pasang67.950
LisensiGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Situs Web Proyekhttps://wiki.gnome.org/Apps/DconfEditor
Kontribusi Terjemahanhttps://wiki.gnome.org/TranslationProject
Laporkan Masalahhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/GNOME/dconf-editor/issues
Manifeshttps://github.com/flathub/ca.desrt.dconf-editor

Pemasangan Manual

Pastikan untuk mengikuti panduan penyiapan sebelum memasang

flatpak install flathub ca.desrt.dconf-editor

Jalankan

flatpak run ca.desrt.dconf-editor
Tags:
configurationsettings