IRPF 2024

oleh Special Department of Federal Revenue of Brazil
Do your taxes in Brazil (Calendar year of 2023)

IRPF is an app officially distributed by the Special Department of Federal Revenue of Brazil, to help Brazilian citizens file their income tax return.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by any Brazilian government agency.

Perubahan pada versi 1.0

7 hari yang lalu
(Dibangun sekitar 5 jam yang lalu)
  • Tidak ada changelog yang disediakan

  • Proprietari

    Aplikasi ini tidak dikembangkan secara terbuka, jadi hanya pengembangnya yang tahu cara kerjanya. Perangkat lunak ini mungkin tidak aman dengan cara yang sulit dideteksi, dan dapat berubah tanpa pengawasan.
Ukuran Terpasang~263.88 MiB
Ukuran Unduh103.13 MiB
Arsitektur yang Tersediaaarch64, x86_64
Tanda:
