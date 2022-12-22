esys-escript
oleh University of Queensland
esys-escript is a python module for implementing mathematical models using the finite element method
esys-escript is a programming tool for implementing mathematical models in python using the finite element method (FEM). As users do not access the data structures it is very easy to use and scripts can run on desktop computers as well as highly parallel supercomputer without changes. Scripts are executed in parallel using MPI, OpenMP and hybrid mode processing over 50 million unknowns on several thousand cores on a parallel computer.
Perubahan pada versi 5.5
lebih dari 4 tahun yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~611 MB
Ukuran Unduh174 MB
Arsitektur yang Tersediaaarch64, x86_64
Pasang1.511
LisensiApache License 2.0
Pasang dari waktu ke waktu
Pemasangan Manual
Pastikan untuk mengikuti panduan penyiapan sebelum memasang