Vintage Story
oleh Anego Studios
Wilderness survival sandbox game
To play this game, you must purchase an account at https://www.vintagestory.at/.
Vintage Story is an uncompromising wilderness survival sandbox game inspired by lovecraftian horror themes. Find yourself in a ruined world reclaimed by nature and permeated by unnerving temporal disturbances. Relive the advent of human civilization, or take your own path.
Perubahan pada versi 1.18.5
sekitar 1 bulan yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~557 MB
Ukuran Unduh479 MB
Arsitektur yang Tersediaaarch64, x86_64
Pasang16.212
LisensiProprietari
