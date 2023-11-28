Flathub Logo

Tauno Monitor

oleh Tauno Erik
taunoerik.art
Pasang

Simple stand-alone serial port monitor.

A Simple stand-alone serial port monitor for the GNOME desktop. It aims to be beginner friendly, small and easy to use. Not feature-rich and professional. Remembers the last settings (Theme, Baud Rate, Port etc.). Depending on your system you may need to add a user to dialout group to open serial ports: <code> sudo usermod -a -G dialout $USER </code>>

Perubahan pada versi 0.1.8

9 hari yang lalu
(Built 8 hari yang lalu)
  • Tidak ada changelog yang disediakan

  • Dibangun oleh komunitas

    Aplikasi ini dikembangkan secara terbuka oleh komunitas sukarelawan, dan dirilis di bawah GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
    Ikut terlibat
Ukuran Terpasang~803 KiB
Ukuran Unduh273.59 KiB
Arsitektur yang Tersediaaarch64, x86_64
Pasang235
Tanda:
linuxflatpak