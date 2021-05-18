Cambalache

Create GTK User Interfaces

Cambalache is a new RAD tool that enables the creation of user interfaces for Gtk and the GNOME desktop environment.

Cambalache's main target is Gtk version 4 but it has been designed from the ground up to support other versions.

5 hari yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~6 MB
Ukuran Unduh2 MB
Arsitektur yang Tersediaaarch64, x86_64
Pasang18.303
LisensiGNU Lesser General Public License v2.1 only
Situs Web Proyekhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/jpu/cambalache
Kontakhttps://matrix.to/#/#cambalache:gnome.org
Laporkan Masalahhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/jpu/cambalache/issues
Pemasangan Manual

Pastikan untuk mengikuti panduan penyiapan sebelum memasang

flatpak install flathub ar.xjuan.Cambalache

Jalankan

flatpak run ar.xjuan.Cambalache
gtkgui designerui builderui makerlibadwaitalibhandyuser interface