Cambalache
oleh Juan Pablo Ugarte
Create GTK User Interfaces
Cambalache is a new RAD tool that enables the creation of user interfaces for Gtk and the GNOME desktop environment.
Cambalache's main target is Gtk version 4 but it has been designed from the ground up to support other versions.
Perubahan pada versi 0.12.1
5 hari yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~6 MB
Ukuran Unduh2 MB
Arsitektur yang Tersediaaarch64, x86_64
Pasang18.303
LisensiGNU Lesser General Public License v2.1 only
