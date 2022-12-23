xemu

Pasang
Original Xbox Emulator

A free and open-source application that emulates the original Microsoft Xbox game console. Supports connecting up to 4 controllers for local play, networking for multiplayer, resolution scaling, and more.

Only "$HOME/.var/app/app.xemu.xemu/data/xemu/xemu" can be written by xemu. The Hard Disk image has to be placed there, for example, at "$HOME/.var/app/app.xemu.xemu/data/xemu/xemu/xbox_hdd.qcow2".

Perubahan pada versi v0.7.96

4 hari yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~19 MB
Ukuran Unduh6 MB
Arsitektur yang Tersediaaarch64, x86_64
Pasang1.217.140
LisensiGNU General Public License v2.0 only
Situs Web Proyekhttps://xemu.app
Bantuanhttps://xemu.app/docs
Pertanyaan yang Sering Diajukanhttps://xemu.app/docs/faq
Laporkan Masalahhttps://github.com/xemu-project/xemu/issues
Manifeshttps://github.com/flathub/app.xemu.xemu

Pasang dari waktu ke waktu

Pemasangan Manual

Pastikan untuk mengikuti panduan penyiapan sebelum memasang

flatpak install flathub app.xemu.xemu

Jalankan

flatpak run app.xemu.xemu