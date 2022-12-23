RedNotebook
oleh Jendrik Seipp
Graphical diary and journal
Modern desktop diary and personal journaling tool. It lets you format, tag and search your entries. You can also add pictures, links and customisable templates, spell check your notes, and export to plain text, HTML, LaTeX or PDF.
Perubahan pada versi 2.29.6
sekitar 2 bulan yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~7 MB
Ukuran Unduh2 MB
Arsitektur yang Tersediaaarch64, x86_64
Pasang30.005
LisensiGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Pasang dari waktu ke waktu
Pemasangan Manual
Pastikan untuk mengikuti panduan penyiapan sebelum memasang