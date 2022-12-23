RedNotebook

oleh Jendrik Seipp
Graphical diary and journal

Modern desktop diary and personal journaling tool. It lets you format, tag and search your entries. You can also add pictures, links and customisable templates, spell check your notes, and export to plain text, HTML, LaTeX or PDF.

Perubahan pada versi 2.29.6

sekitar 2 bulan yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~7 MB
Ukuran Unduh2 MB
Arsitektur yang Tersediaaarch64, x86_64
Pasang30.005
LisensiGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Situs Web Proyekhttps://rednotebook.app
Bantuanhttps://rednotebook.app/help.html
Pertanyaan yang Sering Diajukanhttps://github.com/jendrikseipp/rednotebook/discussions
Kontribusi Terjemahanhttps://hosted.weblate.org/engage/rednotebook
Laporkan Masalahhttps://github.com/jendrikseipp/rednotebook/issues
Berkontribusi ke Aplikasihttps://rednotebook.app/participate.html
Manifeshttps://github.com/flathub/app.rednotebook.RedNotebook

Pemasangan Manual

Pastikan untuk mengikuti panduan penyiapan sebelum memasang

flatpak install flathub app.rednotebook.RedNotebook

Jalankan

flatpak run app.rednotebook.RedNotebook
diaryjournalnotebooknotes