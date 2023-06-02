Organic Maps

organicmaps.app
PasangDonasi
  • Cuplikan Layar
  • Cuplikan Layar
  • Cuplikan Layar
  • Cuplikan Layar

A free offline maps app for travelers, tourists, hikers, and cyclists based on top of crowd-sourced OpenStreetMap data and curated with love by MapsWithMe (Maps.Me) founders

Organic Maps is a free Android & iOS offline maps app for travelers, tourists, hikers, and cyclists. It uses crowd-sourced OpenStreetMap data and is developed with love by <em>MapsWithMe</em> (<em>MapsMe</em>) founders and our community. No ads, no tracking, no data collection, no crapware. Your donations and positive reviews motivate and inspire us, thanks ❤️!

## Features

The Linux version of Organic Maps has not reached feature parity with the Android and iPhone versions yet, and has not been optimized for mobile devices yet. Organic Maps is the ultimate companion app for travelers, tourists, hikers, and cyclists:

## Why Organic?

Organic Maps is pure and organic, made with love:

Organic Maps app is free from trackers and other bad stuff:

The application is verified by Exodus Privacy Project.

Organic Maps doesn't request excessive permissions to spy on you.

At Organic Maps, we believe that privacy is a fundamental human right:

Reject surveillance - embrace your freedom. <em>Give Organic Maps a try!</em>

Perubahan pada versi 2023.06.04-13

18 hari yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~478 MB
Ukuran Unduh192 MB
Arsitektur yang Tersediaaarch64, x86_64
Pasang25.279
LisensiApache License 2.0
Situs Web Proyekhttps://organicmaps.app
Kontakhttps://github.com/organicmaps/organicmaps#feedback=
Kontribusi Terjemahanhttps://github.com/organicmaps/organicmaps/blob/master/docs/TRANSLATIONS.md
Laporkan Masalahhttps://github.com/organicmaps/organicmaps/issues
Manifeshttps://github.com/flathub/app.organicmaps.desktop

Pasang dari waktu ke waktu

Pemasangan Manual

Pastikan untuk mengikuti panduan penyiapan sebelum memasang

flatpak install flathub app.organicmaps.desktop

Jalankan

flatpak run app.organicmaps.desktop
Tags:
mapmapsomapsosmoffline mapsopenstreetmaporganic mapsorganicmaps