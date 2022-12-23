Midterm: Notes & Flashcards

oleh Minh Loi
A free note-taking app for studying.

Midterm for Linux is completely free to use. It is a note-taking app with study tools to help you study better. You can use it to prepare for exams.

Features:

  • Write notes with quizzes for studying (cloze deletion, image occlusion inspired from Anki).
  • Sync notes with your phone and/or tablet.
  • Study offline (offline accessible).
  • Dark mode.
  • Powerful visual editor.
  • Keep track of notes to study before exams.
  • Collaborate and study with your friends.
  • Support nested folders.
  • and many more.

Perubahan pada versi 1.2.2

sekitar 2 tahun yang lalu
Situs Web Proyekhttps://midterm.app
Bantuanhttps://reddit.com/r/MidtermApp
Pemasangan Manual

Pastikan untuk mengikuti panduan penyiapan sebelum memasang

flatpak install flathub app.midterm.MidtermDesktop

Jalankan

flatpak run app.midterm.MidtermDesktop