Space
oleh Till Friebe
Spaced Repetition for Flashcards
Space is an easy-to-use Spaced Repetition System (SRS) app. Create and learn flashcards wherever you are in the most effective way possible.
- 🤝 WORK TOGETHER: Share your flashcards and work on them together.
- 🖥️ ON ALL YOUR DEVICES: Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, Linux and soon Web
- 🎨 CREATE YOUR FLASHCARDS: Design your flashcards with formatting and images.
- 💸 FREE: Everything is free and no advertising, but you can support us through donations.
The mission of Space is to make learning effective and joyful. We hope you'll join us!
Perubahan pada versi 2.0.6
9 bulan yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~72 MB
Ukuran Unduh33 MB
Arsitektur yang Tersediax86_64
Pasang3.989
LisensiProprietari
