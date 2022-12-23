Warp

oleh Fina Wilke
drey.app
Fast and secure file transfer

Warp allows you to securely send files to each other via the internet or local network by exchanging a word-based code.

The best transfer method will be determined using the “Magic Wormhole” protocol which includes local network transfer if possible.

Features

  • Send files between multiple devices
  • Every file transfer is encrypted
  • Directly transfer files on the local network if possible
  • An internet connection is required
  • QR Code support
  • Compatibility with the Magic Wormhole command line client and all other compatible apps

Perubahan pada versi 0.5.4

sekitar 2 bulan yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~8 MB
Ukuran Unduh3 MB
Arsitektur yang Tersediaaarch64, x86_64
Pasang42.522
LisensiGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Situs Web Proyekhttps://apps.gnome.org/app/app.drey.Warp/
Kontakhttps://matrix.to/#/#warp:gnome.org
Laporkan Masalahhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/warp/issues
Manifeshttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.Warp

Pemasangan Manual

Pastikan untuk mengikuti panduan penyiapan sebelum memasang

flatpak install flathub app.drey.Warp

Jalankan

flatpak run app.drey.Warp
Tags:
gtkgnomemagic-wormholewormhole