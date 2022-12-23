Multiplication Puzzle
oleh Michael Terry
Solve a math mystery
Multiplication Puzzle is a simple game inspired by the multiplication game inside the popular editor emacs.
You are presented with a long multiplication problem where a 3-digit number is multiplied by a 2-digit number, yielding two intermediate 4-digit number and a final 5-digit answer. However, all the digits are replaced by letters.
Your job is to discover which letters are which digits.
Perubahan pada versi 12.0
sekitar 1 bulan yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~143 KB
Ukuran Unduh55 KB
Arsitektur yang Tersediaaarch64, x86_64
Pasang1.875
LisensiGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Aplikasi lainnya oleh Michael Terry
Aplikasi lain di grup GNOMELebih Banyak
Pasang dari waktu ke waktu
Pemasangan Manual
Pastikan untuk mengikuti panduan penyiapan sebelum memasang
Jalankan
Tags: