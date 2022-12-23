Key Rack

oleh Sophie Herold
drey.app
View and edit your apps’ keys

This app allows you do view and edit keys, like passwords or tokens, stored by apps.

This app is currently limited to a specific format used by some Flatpak apps.

Perubahan pada versi 0.2.0

9 bulan yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~3 MB
Ukuran Unduh1 MB
Arsitektur yang Tersediaaarch64, x86_64
Pasang1.680
LisensiGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Situs Web Proyekhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/sophie-h/key-rack
Laporkan Masalahhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/sophie-h/key-rack/-/issues
Manifeshttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.KeyRack

flatpak install flathub app.drey.KeyRack

Jalankan

flatpak run app.drey.KeyRack
