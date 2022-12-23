BlueBubbles

BlueBubbles is an open-source and cross-platform ecosystem of apps aimed to bring iMessage to Android, Windows, Linux, and the Web! With BlueBubbles, you'll be able to send messages, media, and much more to your friends and family.

Pemasangan Manual

flatpak install flathub app.bluebubbles.BlueBubbles

Jalankan

flatpak run app.bluebubbles.BlueBubbles