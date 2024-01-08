Flathub Logo

A DICOM viewer

Aliza MS is a standalone medical DICOM viewer

  • 2D and 3D views with many tools
  • 3D view also for non-uniform images
  • Volume Rendering
  • Multi-planar reconstruction (MPR)
  • Fast directory scanner, DICOMDIR
  • Consistently de-identify DICOM, maintain integrity
  • RTSTRUCT contours
  • DICOM Study multi-view with intersection lines and side-by-side view
  • Proper measurement in Ultrasound Calibrated Regions
  • 2D+t and 3D+t animations
  • DICOM metadata viewer, DICOM 2023e dictionary
  • Encapsulated transfer syntaxes incl. HTJ2K
  • Most IODs are supported incl. Structured Reports, Key Objects Selection, Grayscale Softcopy Presentation State

