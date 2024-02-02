Flathub Logo

File Shredder

per Alan Beveridge
@ADBeveridge in GitHub
Installar

Permanently delete your files

Raider is a shredding program built for the GNOME desktop. It is meant to remove files from your computer permanently.

Within a certain limit, it is effective. However, the way data is written physically to SSDs at the hardware level ensures that shredding is never perfect, and no software can fix that. However, top-level agencies are usually the only ones who can recover such data, due to the time, effort, money, and patience required to extract it effectively.

Cambiamentos in le version 2.1.0

2 months ago
(Construite 8 days ago)

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
    Get involved
Dimension installate~107 KiB
Dimension de descargamento40.81 KiB
Architecturas disponibilex86_64, aarch64
Installationes37.328
Tags:
linuxflatpak