Postman

per Postman Inc.
Platform for building and using APIs

Postman is the complete toolchain for API developers, used by 5 million developers and more than 100,000 companies worldwide to access 130 million APIs every month. Postman makes working with APIs faster and easier by supporting developers at every stage of their workflow, and is available for macOS, Windows, Linux and Chrome users.

This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Postman Inc.

Cambiamentos in le version 10.22.0

about 1 month ago
(Construite 26 days ago)
  • Nulle registro de cambiamento fornite

  • Proprietari

    Iste application non es disveloppate de maniera aperite, assi que solmente su developpatores sape como illo functiona. Pote esser insecur in manieras difficile de detectar, e illo pote cambiar sin supervision.
Dimension installate~132.42 MiB
Dimension de descargamento128.68 MiB
Architecturas disponibilex86_64, aarch64
Installationes687.864
