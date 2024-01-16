Postman
per Postman Inc.
Platform for building and using APIs
Postman is the complete toolchain for API developers, used by 5 million developers and more than 100,000 companies worldwide to access 130 million APIs every month. Postman makes working with APIs faster and easier by supporting developers at every stage of their workflow, and is available for macOS, Windows, Linux and Chrome users.
This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Postman Inc.
Cambiamentos in le version 10.22.0
about 1 month ago
(Construite 26 days ago)
- Nulle registro de cambiamento fornite
Dimension installate~132.42 MiB
Dimension de descargamento128.68 MiB
Architecturas disponibilex86_64, aarch64
Installationes687.864