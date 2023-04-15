Manga Reader
per George Florea Bănuș
Manga Reader for local files
Manga reader for local files.
Supports zip, rar, tar, 7z, cbz, cbr, cbt, cb7 files and also folders.
Images are displayed in a vertical list and their size can be configured (fit width and/or height, user defined max width, original size).
Can set up multiple manga folders whose contents will be displayed in a tree view, from where they can be opened.
Can bookmark mangas.
Configurable keyboard shortcuts.
Cambiamentos in le version 2.1.0
10 months ago
(Construite 10 months ago)
Dimension installate~883.5 KiB
Dimension de descargamento479.18 KiB
Architecturas disponibilex86_64, aarch64
Installationes9505