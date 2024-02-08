Flathub Logo

Slicer for the FlashForge 3D printers

FlashPrint is a beginner-friendly slicer developped in-house by Flashforge for use with its line of 3D printers, featuring a 3D viewer, scaling and cutting abilities, and multiple printer related configuration options. It also sports an expert mode for more experienced users.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by FlashForge.

Cambiamentos in le version 5.8.3

    Iste application non es disveloppate de maniera aperite, assi que solmente su developpatores sape como illo functiona. Pote esser insecur in manieras difficile de detectar, e illo pote cambiar sin supervision.
Dimension installate~38.96 MiB
Dimension de descargamento28.52 MiB
Architecturas disponibilex86_64, aarch64
Installationes14.580
Tags:
3dcontrolfdmflashforgemodelplaplasticprintslicerlinuxflatpak