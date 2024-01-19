Flathub Logo

Boatswain

per Georges Basile Stavracas Neto
feaneron.com
Install
Donate

Control your Elgato Stream Decks

Boatswain allows you to control Elgato Stream Deck devices.

With Boatswain you will be able to:

  • Organize your actions in pages and profiles
  • Set custom icons to actions
  • Control your music player
  • Play sound effects during your streams
  • Control OBS Studio using Stream Deck (requires the obs-websocket extension)
  • Send network requests
  • Keep track of your gaming score
  • Open files and launch applications

Cambiamentos in le version 0.4.0

3 months ago
(Construite 21 days ago)

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
    Get involved
Dimension installate~3.48 MiB
Dimension de descargamento1.04 MiB
Architecturas disponibilex86_64, aarch64
Installationes14.290
Tags:
deckelgatostream deckstreaminglinuxflatpak