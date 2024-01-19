Boatswain
per Georges Basile Stavracas Neto
Control your Elgato Stream Decks
Boatswain allows you to control Elgato Stream Deck devices.
With Boatswain you will be able to:
- Organize your actions in pages and profiles
- Set custom icons to actions
- Control your music player
- Play sound effects during your streams
- Control OBS Studio using Stream Deck (requires the obs-websocket extension)
- Send network requests
- Keep track of your gaming score
- Open files and launch applications
