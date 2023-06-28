Flathub Logo

Parlera

per Enjoying FOSS
enjoyingfoss.com
A party game where your friends describe and you guess; or vice versa

Features:

  • Mobile first, runs on Linux and Android
  • Private (fully offline, no tracking, no ads)
  • Translated into several languages
  • Free and open-source. Contribute at https://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/parlera/.

Cambiamentos in le version v3.0.5

8 months ago
(Construite 8 months ago)
  • Nulle registro de cambiamento fornite

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU Affero General Public License v3.0 or later.
Dimension installate~74.4 MiB
Dimension de descargamento25.86 MiB
Architecturas disponibilex86_64, aarch64
Installationes1364
Tags:
linuxflatpak