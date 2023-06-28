Parlera
per Enjoying FOSS
A party game where your friends describe and you guess. Or vice versa.
Features:
- Mobile first, runs on Linux and Android
- Private (fully offline, no tracking, no ads)
- Translated into several languages
- Free and open-source. Contribute at https://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/parlera/.
Cambiamentos in le version v3.0.5
8 months ago
(Construite 8 months ago)
- Nulle registro de cambiamento fornite
Dimension installate~74.4 MiB
Dimension de descargamento25.86 MiB
Architecturas disponibilex86_64, aarch64
Installationes1364