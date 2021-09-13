Flathub Logo

A plane flying shooter game

Test your aerial maneuvers to be the best pilot in the skies. Blast enemy airplanes and avoid rapid fire while flying. Play Math Mode to outwit your enemies using your quick number and computational skills.

Cambiamentos in le version 1.0

almost 5 years ago
(Construite over 2 years ago)
  • Nulle registro de cambiamento fornite

  • Proprietari

    Iste application non es disveloppate de maniera aperite, assi que solmente su developpatores sape como illo functiona. Pote esser insecur in manieras difficile de detectar, e illo pote cambiar sin supervision.
Dimension installate~145.19 MiB
Dimension de descargamento39.24 MiB
Architecturas disponibilex86_64
Installationes16.292

