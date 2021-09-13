Missile Math
per Endless Network
A plane flying shooter game
Test your aerial maneuvers to be the best pilot in the skies. Blast enemy airplanes and avoid rapid fire while flying. Play Math Mode to outwit your enemies using your quick number and computational skills.
Cambiamentos in le version 1.0
almost 5 years ago
(Construite over 2 years ago)
- Nulle registro de cambiamento fornite
Dimension installate~145.19 MiB
Dimension de descargamento39.24 MiB
Architecturas disponibilex86_64
Installationes16.292