EDuke32
per Richard "TerminX" Gobeille
EDuke32 is an awesome, free homebrew game engine
EDuke32 is a source port of Ken Silverman's Build Engine with support for Duke Nukem 3D, Ion Fury and Shadow Warrior (via VoidSW), among others.
Features include:
- Modern OpenGL rendering with dynamically lighting and shadows
- Voxel assets
- Emulated OPL3, MIDI or OGG/FLAC soundtracks
- Gamepad support
- Classic software rendering
EDuke32 comes with a map editors, Mapster32 and Wangulator, for creation of new levels and is free to use for non-commercial purposes.
Cambiamentos in le version 20231224-10548-842047589
about 2 months ago
(Construite 8 days ago)
- Nulle registro de cambiamento fornite
Dimension installate~34.74 MiB
Dimension de descargamento16.39 MiB
Architecturas disponibilex86_64, aarch64
Installationes25.413