syncBackup
per Darhon Software
Backup and mirror your drives
It takes advantage of the delta-transfer algorithm, which reduces the amount of data sent over the network by sending only the differences between the source files and the existing files in the destination.
Create custom profiles and save each configuration independently. Simple control of source and destination rules, register directories or files to be skipped, access remote location using SSH protocol and more.
Cambiamentos in le version 2.0.1
over 1 year ago
(Construite 3 months ago)
- Nulle registro de cambiamento fornite
Dimension installate~3.44 MiB
Dimension de descargamento504.15 KiB
Architecturas disponibilex86_64, aarch64
Installationes10.147