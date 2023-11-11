Flathub Logo

Backup and mirror your drives

It takes advantage of the delta-transfer algorithm, which reduces the amount of data sent over the network by sending only the differences between the source files and the existing files in the destination.

Create custom profiles and save each configuration independently. Simple control of source and destination rules, register directories or files to be skipped, access remote location using SSH protocol and more.

Cambiamentos in le version 2.0.1

over 1 year ago
(Construite 3 months ago)
  • Nulle registro de cambiamento fornite

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU General Public License v3.0 only.
    Get involved
Dimension installate~3.44 MiB
Dimension de descargamento504.15 KiB
Architecturas disponibilex86_64, aarch64
Installationes10.147

Tags:
linuxflatpak