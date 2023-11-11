Flathub Logo

Darhon Finance

per Darhon Software
darhon.com
Manage your personal accounts

A robust user-friendly personal finance program to track your credit cards, bank accounts and investments.

It is packed with multiple currency capability, bank reconciliation, split transactions, reports and graphs.

Simplify your search by filtering transactions or search them with a powerful in-built tool.

Export transactions to TXT or print them to PDF file.

Set up your budget and plan for your expenses.

Register scheduled transactions for recurrent operations.

Safebox module is included to keep your private data stored in only one place.

Optimized for desktop computers.

Cambiamentos in le version 1.5.0

about 2 years ago
(Construite 3 months ago)
  • Nulle registro de cambiamento fornite

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU General Public License v3.0 only.
    Get involved
Dimension installate~4.03 MiB
Dimension de descargamento729.82 KiB
Architecturas disponibilex86_64, aarch64
Installationes1864

