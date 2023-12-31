CorsixTH
per CorsixTH developers
Open source clone of Theme Hospital
CorsixTH aims to reimplement the game engine of Theme Hospital, and be able to load the original game data files. This means that you will need a purchased copy of Theme Hospital, or a copy of the demo, in order to use CorsixTH. After most of the original engine has been reimplemented in open source code, the project will serve as a base from which extensions and improvements to the original game can be made.
Cambiamentos in le version 0.67
6 months ago
(Construite about 1 month ago)
Dimension installate~46.18 MiB
Dimension de descargamento31.36 MiB
Architecturas disponibilex86_64, aarch64
Installationes7036